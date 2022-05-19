Get to Know 'Citizens' Singer Faouzia With These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Faouzia is one of the top fast-rising pop acts we’re most excited about, and we want to give our readers an exclusive opportunity to get to know her even better.

The 21-year-old Moroccan-Canadian singer-songwriter, who blends traditional elements of Moroccan and Arabic music into her productions, has steadily been making waves in the music industry with her powerful vocal skills and supreme songwriting skills, including recent singles like “RIP, Love,” “Puppet” and “Minefields” with John Legend.

On Thursday (May 19), Faouzia released her debut project CITIZENS via Atlantic Records.

“After years of waiting for this moment, I can finally share my first body of work with everyone who has been following this journey from the start. CITIZENS has been a true labor of love; a collection of music that best represents the path we’ve taken on this journey together, and a taste of what lies ahead. Each of these songs holds a special place in my heart for a different reason, but hearing the meaning that they take on for others is what really makes this all exciting. I can’ wait to be back on stage later this year and sing these songs with all of you!” she says of the collection.

She’s already amassed some very impressive streaming numbers as well, including over a million TikTok videos under her sounds (with billions of views) and nearly 800 million global streams on her songs. And we’re so excited to watch the talented star continue to soar!

Listen to CITIZENS and learn 10 Fun Facts about Faouzia…