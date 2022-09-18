Kate Winslet Taken to Hospital After Getting Injured on Set of New Project

Kate Winslet suffered an injury on set of her new project.

Earlier this week, the 46-year-old Titanic actress was taken to the hospital after getting injured on set of her new project in Croatia.

Kate was on set in the village of Kupari when she suffered a leg injury, according to The Mirror.

She was then taken to the Dubrovnik Hospital, which was 15 minutes away from the village.

On Sunday (September 18), a rep for Kate issued a statement on the situation.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” Kate‘s rep shared with ET Canada. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Kate will next be appearing in the highly-anticipated Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which will be released on December 16. Watch the trailer here!