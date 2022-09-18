Prince George & Princess Charlotte Confirmed to Walk in Processional For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

New details about Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral were just released and they have revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will indeed attend, and walk in the processional, during the somber event.

A program for the funeral has been released on social media and revealed that the two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales will walk behind their parents during the processional.

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, will walk behind Her Late Majesty’s coffin as it is borne into Westminster Abbey, alongside many of their family members.

The procession into the service will be led by King Charles III and Queen Camilla with the Princess Royal and her husband, Timothy Laurence, following.

The Duke of York will walk in behind them followed by the Earl and Countess of Wessex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, George and Charlotte process in next followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Earl of Snowdon, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent will also be part of the procession.

The State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II takes place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on September 19, 2022. It will be led by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Representatives of all faith communities will be present.

The program also states that the congregation will sing three hymns – ‘The Day Thou Gavest Lord is Ended’, ‘Love Divine, All Loves Excelling’ and Psalm 23 set to Crimond, which is the same tune that The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh chose for their wedding.

At the end of the service, the National Anthem will be sung.

