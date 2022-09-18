Top Stories
Sun, 18 September 2022 at 6:26 pm

Margot Robbie Spotted Saying Hi To Fans Just Hours Ahead of 'Amsterdam' Premiere in NYC

Margot Robbie steps out in a three piece grey suit in New York City on Sunday afternoon (September 18).

The 32-year-old actress kindly stopped to sign autographs for fans waiting outside a hotel before she entered to start getting ready for the premiere of her new movie, Amsterdam.

Margot will star opposite Christian Bale, John David Washington, and so many more in David O. Russell‘s film.

Amsterdam is “an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. A fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience.”

Check out all the new posters that were just released, and stay tuned for red carpet pics!

Check out 10+ pictures of Margot Robbie in NYC ahead of the Amsterdam premiere…
Photos: BackgridUSA
