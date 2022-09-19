Top Stories
TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 5:43 pm

Jon Hamm Reveals If He Wears Underwear, 10 Years After Viral Photos of His Bulge

Continue Here »

Jon Hamm Reveals If He Wears Underwear, 10 Years After Viral Photos of His Bulge

Jon Hamm is opening up about the rumors that he doesn’t wear underwear, almost exactly 10 years after those photos went viral.

Back in September 2012, Jon was seen walking around New York City in a pair of pants that prominently showed a large bulge in the crotch area.

Years later, Jon talked about the chatter surrounding his manhood and then in 2020, the photos even became the subject of a lawsuit.

In an interview with Jon on Monday (September 19), he chatted with Howard Stern about whether he wears underwear of goes commando.

Click to the next slide to check out the interview…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
jon hamm howard stern show 01
jon hamm howard stern show 02
jon hamm howard stern show 03
jon hamm howard stern show 04
jon hamm howard stern show 05
jon hamm howard stern show 06
jon hamm howard stern show 07
jon hamm howard stern show 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jon Hamm

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr