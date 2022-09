RuPaul’s Drag Race España is getting an All Stars edition!

ATRESplayer PREMIUM, the TV channel for the Spanish edition of the long-running drag reality TV competition series, Ru-vealed that an “All Stars” season of the show is on the way alongside Season 3, which is now in production.

Drag Race España: All Stars‘ will arrive next year, according to the network.

Find out what to expect…