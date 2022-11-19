Top Stories
Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Every Red Carpet Look From the Governors Awards 2022

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sat, 19 November 2022 at 8:30 pm

Taylor Cole & Benjamin Ayres Search For Her Long Lost Family in Hallmark's 'Long Lost Christmas'

Taylor Cole & Benjamin Ayres Search For Her Long Lost Family in Hallmark's 'Long Lost Christmas'

Benjamin Ayres wears a funky turkey hat to make Taylor Cole laugh in this sneak peek from their new movie, Long Lost Christmas.

The movie, also starring Stephanie Van Dyk, Grant Vlahovic, and Jaqueline Ann Steuart, will air TONIGHT, November 19 at 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Here’s the summary: This Christmas, interior designer Hayley plans to surprise her mother Patricia, with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for. Hayley herself thinks she and her mom are fine alone, but she has recently discovered the existence of a lost relative, Patricia’s brother.

Hayley hopes to find him and reunite the two siblings for Christmas. She travels to a town outside of Denver to chase a lead on a man named Gordon, who owns a cabin construction company and who just might be her uncle. Hayley is delighted by the town, which is all decked out for Christmas.

She’s equally charmed when she meets Gordon, his daughter Brianna and Jake, the property manager. As Hayley tries to discover whether Gordon is actually her long lost uncle, she beings to fall in love with the idea of extended family, the charm of the town and Jake.

However, when she learns the circumstances surrounding the siblings’ separation, Hayley has second thoughts and decides to abandon her mission. Gordon, on the other hand, is happy to finally have a lead on finding Patricia – but will he be able to bring the family together in time for Christmas.

Watch a sneak peek below:
