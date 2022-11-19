Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram Account After Refusing to Join Sam Asghari's Live Earlier This Week

Britney Spears has left Instagram again.

The 40-year-old “Oops!…I Did It Again” star’s account no longer shows up when you attempt to search for it on the social media platform.

Her departure comes shortly after a video surfaced of Britney refusing to join husband Sam Asghari on an Instagram Live earlier this week.

In the video, which you can watch here, Sam asks Britney if he wants to join her on his Live. However, she was not interested.

“I don’t wanna jump in, I have nothing to say. I don’t wanna talk to them right now,” she said in response to his offer.

This is not the first time Britney has temporarily deactivated her account.

