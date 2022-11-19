Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Speaks About Their Relationship In 2022 & Comments On Jamie Spears

Is Britney Spears still in touch with former assistant Felicia Culotta?

Fans of the 40-year-old “Me Against The Music” pop star will remember Felicia, who worked with Britney from the early days of her career. She even made a cameo in her “…Baby One More Time” music video.

All these years later, Felicia revealed if she still speaks to Britney, and the answer might surprise you.

“I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” she admitted to Page Six while attending the new Max Martin musical & Juliet.

However, that’s not for lack of trying: “I write all the time,” she added. “I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very hopeful that she gets them [now].”

Felicia spoke out in support of Britney in the flurry of documentaries released in 2021, which the pop star later trashed. Despite that, she made it clear that she had no bad feelings for her.

“I’m very grateful that Brit has gotten her own words back, and her own voice,” she said. “I just hope that her wedding and all the good things that are happening in her life make her as happy as we want her to be.”

Felicia also spoke out against Jamie Spears, who has received negative attention for the handling of Britney‘s years-long conservatorship.

“It does feel like karma,” she explained. “Karma will get every single thing that was bad — karma will take care of [it]. I have faith in that.”

