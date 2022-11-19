Top Stories
Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Every Red Carpet Look From the Governors Awards 2022

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sat, 19 November 2022 at 5:31 pm

Chris Pine Bundles Up While Leaving Morning Yoga Class

Chris Pine is heading out after his morning workout.

The 42-year-old Don’t Worry Darling actor made his way out to his car after a yoga class on Saturday morning (November 19) in Los Angeles.

For his class, Chris bundled up in a fuzzy, black hoodie paired with shorts over black running legs while wearing a pair of clogs.

In a recent interview, Chris revealed the very surprising celeb he sometimes gets mistaken for. Can you guess who it is?!

Make sure you check out the trailer for Chris‘ upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which will be out in theaters on March 3, 2023.

Click through the gallery inside for the latest photos of Chris Pine leaving his yoga class…
Photos: Backgrid USA
