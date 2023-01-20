Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 6:12 pm

Adam Lambert Shares Thoughts on Why Some Gay Actors Choose to Stay in the Closet

Adam Lambert Shares Thoughts on Why Some Gay Actors Choose to Stay in the Closet

Just a few days after Adam Lambert criticized the idea of a straight actor playing George Michael in a movie, he’s sharing his thoughts on why some gay actors choose to stay in the closet.

Earlier this week, Adam spoke out after it was announced that Theo James was being considered to play the late singer in an upcoming biopic.

While promoting his movie Fairyland at the Sundance Film Festival, Variety asked Adam for his thoughts on why some gay actors don’t reveal their sexuality to the world.

Head inside to check out his response…

“Listen, everyone’s got their own timeline and their own comfort level. Everyone has their own set of values and maybe religious upbringing or their family history. Everyone’s got their own story on that, so I think everyone has their own experience and is entitled to their own process,” Adam said.

He continued, “But I do think you see a lot, potentially in Hollywood, where there are probably many performers that are gay or queer or anything under the umbrella and they choose to keep that private and that’s also their prerogative. I think it’s kind of a ‘don’t hate the player, hate the game’ kind of thing. Unfortunately, we’re not necessarily in an idealistic, like it’s the ‘best actor for the job.’ There’s so much more that goes into the film industry. It’s, are you marketable? What about your connections to the demographic you appeal to? There’s all these business things that are part of it. I think some actors choose to keep that part in the closet because it’s a business decision for them, because they want to have a certain appeal. I think most people would agree it shouldn’t be like that, but it is. It takes a lot to change a whole industry and the industry is just responding to the public, so it’s the world we’re living in.”

Check out photos from Adam‘s red carpet premiere at Sundance!
Photos: Getty
