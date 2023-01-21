Top Stories
Sat, 21 January 2023 at 1:07 am

Joey Lawrence & Samantha Cope Welcome Their First Baby Together - Find Out Her Name!

Joey Lawrence & Samantha Cope Welcome Their First Baby Together - Find Out Her Name!

Joey Lawrence is now a dad of three girls!

The 46-year-old actor and wife Samantha Cope have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, and have shared her name and the first photos!

Keep reading to find out more…

Joey and Samantha revealed in a collaborative Instagram post that they welcomed daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, earlier this week on Monday, January 16.

“1.16.23 🕊️💗 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence ~ Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!” the couple announced.

Joey and Samantha added about the new addition to their family, “We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍.”

“Wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! stay tuned for baby spam xoxo,” the couple concluded.

In the carousel of images, you can see Joey and Samantha holding Dylan, who is wearing a white dress. Joey also holds a pink elephant next to her.

The following images feature close ups of Dylan‘s eyes and her feet.

See it below!

Joey and Samantha announced they were expecting last year, just a few months after tying the knot.

He also has two elder daughters, Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12 – whom he shares with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.
Photos: Instagram
