Roku Channel Debuts Trailer for First-Ever Reality Rom-Com Movie, 'Meet Me in Paris' - Watch Now!

Roku Channel Debuts Trailer for First-Ever Reality Rom-Com Movie, 'Meet Me in Paris' - Watch Now!

The Roku Channel has debuted the trailer for the upcoming original film Meet Me in Paris, which is being billed as a “first-of-its-kind reality rom-com” movie.

The film will follow three real women – Danielle Matteo, Mimi Shou, and Jasmine Fleet – following the script and writing their own endings.

Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Saldana are among the executive producers of the film, which comes from production companies Hello Sunshine and Cinestar.

Head inside now to watch the trailer…

The movie will be available for streaming on February 10. You can stream The Roku Channel for free on Roku devices, the Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs. No subscription required.

Check out the trailer for Meet Me in Paris below.
