Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Julie Bowen Have 'Modern Family' Reunion at 'Take Me Out'

There was a Modern Family mini-reunion at a Broadway show this week!

Julie Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy, stepped out to support her on-screen brother Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett, during a performance of his Broadway show Take Me Out.

The duo got together for a selfie, and Jesse revealed just how excited he was to see his friend and co-star with a post on social media.

Check out the new pic of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen inside…

“My soul and heart needed this reunion with [Julie Bowen],” he wrote alongside an adorable selfie on Friday (January 20). “Thank you for coming to [Take Me Out]! I ❤️you Julie.”

Meanwhile, Julie hyped up the opportunity to see her “fake brother” onstage.

“Best night at the theater ever,” she wrote in her own glowing Instagram post. “[Jesse Tyler Ferguson] is PHENOMENAL in Take Me Out. The whole cast is perfection.”

Check out Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen’s Instagram posts below…