Holly Madison Reveals She Owns One of Marilyn Monroe's Bras

Holly Madison just shared a list of twenty five things you didn’t know about her.

In the list, the 43-year-old former Playboy model says that the bra she has that Marilyn Monroe owned is actually her favorite item in her entire wardrobe!

“My favorite item in my wardrobe is a bra that Marilyn Monroe once owned. I don’t wear it, but I suppose it still counts,” Holly said.

She also revealed her very first crush was Pee-wee Herman!

Holly also clarified that although she is not married, she is also not single. She wrote, “A common misconception about me is that I’m single. I’m not.” She shares two children with her ex-husband Pasquale Rotella.

The last fact she said read, “My favorite photo shoot I’ve ever done is the one where I got to model some of Marilyn Monroe’s clothes for an auction [in 2009]. It was a dream come true!”

Holly revealed the 25 things you didn’t know about her to Us Magazine. She will be hosting a new show The Playboy Murders, which premieres on Monday, January 23 at 10pm ET on Discovery+.

Holly and Bridget Marquardt recently revealed that Hugh Hefner had a woman called “the recruiter” who would bring him new girls when he wanted.