Coldplay Announces Music of the Spheres World Tour 2023 Dates - Cities & Ticket Info!

Coldplay is getting right back on the road!

Following their record-breaking run around the world in 2022, the band announced a return to the U.S. and Canada with a special west coast run of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2023.

The troupe will be hitting tour stops in cities like Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego and Los Angeles this September, performing their smash hits in stadiums.

H.E.R and 070 Shake will be supporting on this leg of the tour.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday (January 27) at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com.

Coldplay will offer an exclusive first come, first serve presale to past purchasers of their previously scheduled 2022 dates in Los Angeles. Fans will receive their presale information via email, and the presale will take place on Thursday (January 26) at 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. local time.

Click inside to read more…

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2023 WORLD TOUR DATES:

MARCH

10: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

11: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

13: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

14: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

17: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

18: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

21: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)

22: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)

25: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

26: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

28: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

MAY

17: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

18: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

20: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

21: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

24: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

25: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

27: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

28: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

31: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

JUNE

1: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

3: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

4: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

6: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

7: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

21: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

22: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

25: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

26: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

28: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

29: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

JULY

1: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

2: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

5: Copenhagen, DK – Parken

6: Copenhagen, DK – Parken

8: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

9: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

11: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

12: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

15: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

16: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

18: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

19: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

The list of the Top 30 highest-grossing concert tours of 2022 has been released!