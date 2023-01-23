Coldplay Announces Music of the Spheres World Tour 2023 Dates - Cities & Ticket Info!
Coldplay is getting right back on the road!
Following their record-breaking run around the world in 2022, the band announced a return to the U.S. and Canada with a special west coast run of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2023.
The troupe will be hitting tour stops in cities like Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego and Los Angeles this September, performing their smash hits in stadiums.
H.E.R and 070 Shake will be supporting on this leg of the tour.
Tickets will go on sale starting Friday (January 27) at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com.
Coldplay will offer an exclusive first come, first serve presale to past purchasers of their previously scheduled 2022 dates in Los Angeles. Fans will receive their presale information via email, and the presale will take place on Thursday (January 26) at 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. local time.
MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2023 WORLD TOUR DATES:
MARCH
10: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
11: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
13: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
14: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
17: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
18: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
21: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)
22: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)
25: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)
26: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)
28: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)
MAY
17: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
18: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
20: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
21: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
24: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
25: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
27: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
28: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
31: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
JUNE
1: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
3: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
4: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
6: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
7: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
21: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
22: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
25: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
26: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
28: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
29: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
JULY
1: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund
2: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund
5: Copenhagen, DK – Parken
6: Copenhagen, DK – Parken
8: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
9: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
11: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
12: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
15: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
16: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
18: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
19: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
SEPTEMBER
20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
