Nickelback Announces Get Rollin' 2023 Tour Dates - Cities & Tickets Info!
Nickelback is hitting the road!
The rock band announced they’ll be embarking on the 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour in support of their most recent studio album of the same name.
The tour is set to kick off on Monday, June 12 in Quebec City at Videotron Centre, with stops across North America in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville and more before coming to an end on Wednesday, August 30 in Belmont Park at UBS Arena.
Brantley Gilbert will be opening on the tour, as will rising country artist Josh Ross.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday (January 27) at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages at vipnation.com.
GET ROLLIN’ 2023 TOUR DATES:
Mon Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Wed Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^
Tue Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Thu Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Sat Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sun Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Wed Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion
Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Festival ^
Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater
Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Wed Aug 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
^ Festival Date
