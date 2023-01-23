Who Is Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend? It's Famous Model Olivia Culpo!

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have been dating for years and some of their fans may not have realized!

If you don’t know, Christian, 26, is considered one of the best players in the NFL! He is a running back for the 49ers and will be playing in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Olivia, 30, is a very famous model! She won both Miss USA and then Miss Universe in 2012. She has modeled for some of the biggest brands in the world since then, including Sports Illustrated. She previously dated Nick Jonas and former NFL player Danny Amendola.

Olivia and Christian went viral in early 2020 for what happened with her pants on their date night!

See photos of both Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey…