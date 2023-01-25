Chelsea Handler Says She Had No Idea She Was Taking Ozempic

Chelsea Handler is revealing some news about her health.

The 47-year-old Chelsea Lately alum spoke out on an episode of Call Her Daddy, which aired on Tuesday (January 24).

During the discussion, she opened up about her health regimen.

“So my anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody, right? Obviously, now I can’t say her name, but I didn’t even know I was on it,” Chelsea said, alleging that her doctor said the medication was good if she wanted “to drop five pounds.”

At the time, Chelsea knew she was taking Semaglutide, another name for Ozempic. She had no idea they were the same thing until a friend told her.

“I came back from a vacation and I injected myself with it,” she said.

“I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, ‘I’m not really eating anything. I’m so nauseous, I’m on Ozempic.’ I was like, ‘I’m kind of nauseous too.’ But I had just come back from Spain and I thought I was jet-lagged. I had been there for like a month. White privilege.”

She told her friend she was taking Semaglutide, to which the friend responded, “That’s Ozempic.”

Chelsea described the medication as “a miracle” that’s “too good to be true.”

“I’m not on it anymore. That’s too irresponsible. I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I’m not gonna do that. That’s not for me. That’s not right for me.”

The prescription drug, meant for diabetes, has made headlines due to stars allegedly using it for weight loss.

