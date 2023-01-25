Meagan Good Credits Whoopi Goldberg For Helping Her Through Divorce From DeVon Franklin

Top Stories
Wed, 25 January 2023 at 9:10 pm

Meagan Good is opening up about her divorce from DeVon Franklin.

Back in December 2021, the 41-year-old Think Like A Man actress and the 44-year-old Heaven Is for Real actor announced that they were divorcing after nine years of marriage.

While appearing on The View on Tuesday (January 24), Meagan credited her Harlem co-star Whoopi Goldberg for helping her get through her painful divorce.

“I have to give you your flowers. You’re so nurturing and amazing and kind and [she] covers you,” Meagan said of Whoopi. “[She] looks out for me and the other girls on set. It’s been a joy. I feel very, very privileged.”

She continued, “I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve rediscovered myself in a lot of ways. I’ve gotta say again, Whoopi was very instrumental in that because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me. I think in this season, I’m just really excited for what’s next.”

Meagan later shared her optimistic outlook on life after her divorce.

“It’s exciting for me, low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever’s supposed to be next,” Meagan shared. “I’m really embracing that, excited about it. I don’t know what to expect, and that’s kind of amazing.”

In an interview from January 2022, Meagan said her divorce from DeVon was “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”
Photos: Getty Images
