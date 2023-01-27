Drake's Los Angeles Home Burglarized, Suspect Arrested in Neighborhood

Drake‘s home in Los Angeles was reportedly broken into on Thursday night (January 26).

Security for the 36-year-old entertainer alerted the police after seeing an unknown man leaving the house while carrying something in the process, TMZ reports.

By the time law enforcement arrived on the scene, the suspect had disappeared and the police started a search around the neighborhood.

A few hours later, a man matching the suspect’s description was seen walking down a street.

The police then stopped and arrested the man, who was reportedly carrying an item believed to have been taken from Drake‘s house.

TMZ reports that Drake was not home at the time of the break in.

The break-in at Drake‘s home comes several days after a very scary accident occurred at his show in NYC.