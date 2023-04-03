Florence Pugh Brightens Up Rome In Vibrant, Sheer Looks During Valentino Shoot

Florence Pugh brought an added pop of vibrancy to the streets of Rome, Italy during a photoshoot for Valentino.

The 27-year-old A Good Person actress posed for the shoot in Rione Monti at the end of March. She looked like a spring garden, wearing flowing looks in peach and hot pink.

While wearing the peach dress, Florence posed on a balcony and threw out her arms to let the garment catch the wind while standing on a raised platform.

She changed into a sheer magenta top, which she paired with matching pants. The star slicked her hair back and posed in front and on top of a matching set piece with the Valentino logo on it.

Florence recently opened up about the emotional toll of her role in Midsommar. She compared the experience to self-inflicted mental abuse and spoke candidly about suffering from “immense guilt” in her following role.

