Mon, 03 April 2023 at 10:03 pm

Florence Pugh Brightens Up Rome In Vibrant, Sheer Looks During Valentino Shoot

Florence Pugh brought an added pop of vibrancy to the streets of Rome, Italy during a photoshoot for Valentino.

The 27-year-old A Good Person actress posed for the shoot in Rione Monti at the end of March. She looked like a spring garden, wearing flowing looks in peach and hot pink.

While wearing the peach dress, Florence posed on a balcony and threw out her arms to let the garment catch the wind while standing on a raised platform.

She changed into a sheer magenta top, which she paired with matching pants. The star slicked her hair back and posed in front and on top of a matching set piece with the Valentino logo on it.

Florence recently opened up about the emotional toll of her role in Midsommar. She compared the experience to self-inflicted mental abuse and spoke candidly about suffering from “immense guilt” in her following role.

Scroll through all of the pics of Florence Pugh’s colorful looks from the Valentino shoot in the gallery…
Credit: MEGA / COBRA TEAM; Photos: Backgrid
