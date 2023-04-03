Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Recalls Car Accident with Drunk Driver, Reveals She Suffered PTSD & Panic Attacks Afterwards

Raegan Revord is sharing about a very serious accident.

The 15-year-old Young Sheldon star and her mom were hit by a drunk driver while her mom was driving her to work.

“I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew,” Raegan wrote.

“They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well being came first,” she continued. She stars on Young Sheldon as Missy Cooper, Sheldon’s twin.

Raegan and her mom were hit while on the way for her to film an episode with her in a car but was able to keep a professional attitude. In the episode, Missy and Paige drive five hours East of Medford before they are pulled over by police near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“The irony here is I’m pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, ‘you gotta get back on the saddle,’” she said with a picture of the episode.

“With that said, I hope you enjoy tonight’s episode,” Raegan said. “When I read the script I remember being so excited to film it and being even more excited to film it with my friend (who was also instrumental in getting me through some of those tough times- love you Kenny)”

Raegan also shared a photo of her family’s Tesla that was involved in the crash.

