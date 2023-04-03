Michael Che's April Fool's Day Prank on Colin Jost Involved Entire 'SNL' Audience & It's Going Viral!

By now, you may have seen the SNL clip floating around on TikTok of Weekend Update anchor Michael Che‘s April Fools Day prank on Colin Jost.

The show, which happened on April Fool’s Day, showed both Weekend Update Anchors making jokes about the Trump indictment.

There was a noticeable difference in how much the audience was laughing at Michael‘s jokes and how little the audience was laughing at Colin‘s jokes.

Finally, Michael burst out laughing and said, “I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools.”

“I was like, ‘Am I not mic’d?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, I just suck,’” Colin said, before saying, “You’re evil!”

“That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done. I am covered in sweat,” he added a little bit later.

Watch the entire moment below…