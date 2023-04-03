Lewis Capaldi Reveals the Reason Why He Might Quit Music, Calling It a 'Very Real Possibility '

“Someone You Loved” singer Lewis Capaldi is opening up about the reason why he might have to quit the music industry one day.

The 26-year-old entertainer did an interview in promotion of his upcoming Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (out on Wednesday) and his album Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent (which is being released on May 19, 2023.)

Keep reading to find out more…

When speaking about the pressures he feels in the industry, Lewis told The Times, “It’s only making music that does this to me. Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it. But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in.”

He added, “The pressure of the job is the problem. The mammoth tours of enormous venues. The expectations upon me. That’s surely anxiety-inducing for anybody, never mind a huge hypochondriac like myself.”

In September 2022, Lewis revealed he had been diagnosed with Tourettes Syndrome.

According to the CDC, “Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a condition of the nervous system. TS causes people to have ‘tics.’ Tics are sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly. People who have tics cannot stop their body from doing these things.”

“My tic is getting quite bad on stage now,” Lewis added in his interview. “I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m f—ed. It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction.”

He continued, “The worst thing about it is when I’m excited I get it, when I’m stressed I get it, when I’m happy I get it. It happens all the time,. Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes.”