Jillian Michaels Shares Ozempic Thoughts, Explains Why People Shouldn't Use It for Weight Loss

Jillian Michaels has some thoughts on Ozempic that you might want to read before you think about taking the drug, which many are using for weight loss these days.

Ozempic is a once-weekly injectable medication formulated to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar. The medication is also known for being a solution to weight loss, which some celebrities have used for that reason, and that reason alone.

We have a list of 14 celebs who have denied using Ozempic and 12 stars who admit they have.

Jillian, best known for being a trainer on The Biggest Loser and now the creator of the Fitness App, has shared thoughts in a new interview.

“Do you know why people use Semaglutide (an anti-diabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, sold under the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus)? Because there is a hormone,” Jillian told The Messenger. “Something that mimics a hormone in your body that regulates appetite, cravings and delays gastric emptying. So it messes with the appetite center in your brain to make you feel less hungry. What are you going to do? Eat less. And it delays gastric emptying, making you feel fuller for longer.”

The problem is that “you have a host of negative side effects which exist on [the] website. We’ve got potential thyroid cancer, pancreatitis, gallbladder issues, kidney issues, loss of vision, nausea, vomiting, heart palpitations.”

“You run the risk of all of those health issues, and if you don’t experience the more serious ones, I promise you’ll feel like s—. I’ve yet to meet the person who didn’t feel like s— when they were on that drug,” she continued. “I’m telling you that if we can find a way to get you to eat a little bit less every single day with a step goal that we could beat the rate of Ozempic and have nothing but upside on the side effects. And guess what? By changing these habits, we would have a permanent solution. My opinion is that it isn’t worth it.”

