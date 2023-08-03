Top Stories
Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Did Meghan Markle Join Instagram? @Meghan Account Sparks Speculation

Stars Speak Out, Share Their Support for Lizzo Following Her Statement About Dancer Lawsuit

Is There a 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' End Credits Scene?

Thu, 03 August 2023 at 11:29 pm

Alison Brie & Dave Franco Join Friend Jim Rash on the Picket Lines

Alison Brie & Dave Franco Join Friend Jim Rash on the Picket Lines

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are letting their voices be heard amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood.

The longtime couple joined friend Jim Rash while striking on the picket lines at Paramount Studios on Thursday afternoon (August 3) in Los Angeles.

This isn’t their first time on the picket lines. On July 20, Alison shared photos of them with their SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE signs. She captioned that post, “#sagaftrastrong #wgastrong.”

If you didn’t know, Alison and Dave are members of both unions. They have both written many movies, including this year’s Prime Video film Somebody I Used to Know. In addition to writing that one, Dave directed it and Alison starred in it alongside Jay Ellis.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Alison Brie and Dave Franco on the picket lines…

