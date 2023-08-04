Kylie Jenner to Launch Fashion Brand, Will Work with Kim Kardashian's Skims Execs

Kylie Jenner is reportedly in the works on a fashion brand!

The 25-year-old reality star and media mogul is already the founder and owner of the popular beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics and now she’s ready to enter the fashion world.

Puck is reporting that Kylie is in “stealth mode” while working on the new brand and she has some exciting execs joining her on the project.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kylie is reportedly working with Jens and Emma Grede, who are the CEO and Chief Product Officer of Kim Kardashian‘s Skims brand, respectively.

The Gredes also have been working with Khloe Kardashian on her Good American denim brand and Kris Jenner on her Safely cleaning products brand.

Puck reported, “The idea, I’m told, is not to be Shein—the controversial, wildly popular Chinese fast-fashion outfit—but to offer something better. (Responsibly sourced, less junky, nicer looking. The Gredes don’t do bargain-basement.)”

There’s some interesting news about Kylie‘s personal life right now.