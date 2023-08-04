Details of Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth's Divorce Settlement Revealed, Including Child Support Info

New details are emerging about Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth‘s divorce.

After announcing plans to split days before what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary back in March, the couple finalized their divorce earlier this week.

In the aftermath, details are emerging about how they are splitting their assets and if child support will be owed. There was also a revelation about an NDA that has gone into place regarding their relationship.

Read more details about Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce settlement…

According to legal documents obtained by People, Reese and Jim came to a mutual agreement regarding how to split assets including “household furniture, furnishing, appliances, art, other items of personal property.”

Simply, anything that the couple owned, such as cars or clothing, remain in their name and will remain their responsibility.

They will share custody of their son Tennessee evenly and both parent has forgone child support. They will not owe each other alimony, either, and came to an agreement regarding court costs.

An NDA (nondisclosure agreement) was also signed to protect the couple’s privacy.

“There is a mutual desire and intent to maintain confidentiality with respect to their private, personal and business affair of every king, including … the terms of this settlement…. The Nondisclosure Agreement executed by the parties is and shall remain enforceable at all times in perpetuity,” the agreement reads.

A report shortly after their split was first announced suggested that Reese and Jim had planned ahead to protect their assets in case they ever divorced.

We previously learned why the couple was ending their marriage and more.