Fri, 04 August 2023 at 5:54 pm

Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, & Kim Fields Are Back for 'The Upshaws' Part Four Trailer - Watch Now!

The Upshaws are back!

Netflix has released the trailer for part four of the hit sitcom starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes, Diamond Lyons, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine.

Here’s the show’s synopsis: “Bennie Upshaw (Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Spraggins & Christine) and firstborn son (Simon), the teenage son (Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.”

Jenifer Lewis and Marsha Warfield will be making guest appearances in part four.

Part four of The Upshaws hits Netflix on August 17!
Photos: Netflix
