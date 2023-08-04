Natalie Portman Spotted Sans Wedding Ring Following Rumors of Benjamin Millepied Split

Natalie Portman was spotted out and about in Sydney, Australia without her wedding ring following questions about her marriage to Benjamin Millepied.

On Friday (August 4), the 42-year-old Black Swan actress traveled abroad to attend the Angel City Equity Summit. Photographers noted that she appeared to have taken her ring off.

The date of Natalie‘s appearance coupled with the missing ring is sparking questions. If you were unaware, Friday is the couple’s 11th wedding anniversary.

Rumors of a split initially began circulating this summer. At the time, reports suggested that Benjamin had been unfaithful. However, it was reported that they were still together.

“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” a source told People at the time. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

Benjamin‘s alleged affair was described as “short-lived and it is over.”

Natalie did still appear to be wearing her ring and in good spirits during outings in June. We’ll keep you up to date if we learn more.

