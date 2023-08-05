15 Youngest Oscar Winners of All Time Revealed, Just in Acting Categories (#1 Was Just 10-Years-Old!)

Top Stories
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music & More!

Sat, 05 August 2023 at 2:00 pm

We still have a while until the 2024 Oscars, but we decided to take a look back at some Academy Awards trivia and see who the youngest winners of all time are.

The youngest Academy Award winner of all time, in any competitive category, was just 10 years old at the time of the ceremony. This person has held the record for the past 48 years!

The three youngest acting winners of all time were all in the Best Supporting Actress category and there is only one man on the list of the Top 15 youngest winners.

Everyone on this list was 25 or younger at the time of their win.

Browse through the slideshow to see who made the list…

Photos: Getty
