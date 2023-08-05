Jamie Foxx Addresses Backlash Over Seemingly Anti-Semitic Post

Jamie Foxx is apologizing for his recent post.

On Friday (August 4), the 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor posted a now-deleted message that read, “They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?”

After sharing the post, Jamie faced some major backlash with many finding his post to be anti-Semitic.

The following day, Jamie issued an apology.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” Jamie wrote on Instagram.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone,” Jamie continued. “I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always.”

One star recently spoke out after they “liked” the post.