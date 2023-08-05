Jennifer Aniston Clarifies Liking Jamie Foxx's Seemingly Antisemitic Instagram Post

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about liking Jamie Foxx‘s latest, and now deleted Instagram post.

Earlier today (August 4), Jamie, who is recovering from a medical scare, had shared a cryptic message online which pointed to antisemitism.

“They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?” he had written in all caps, big letters on both his grid and on his Instagram Story.

While the post on the grid has been deleted, the story remained up for a short time and screenshotted. From there, it was shared by multiple Jewish groups online, and the narrative caught Jennifer‘s eye.

Now, the former Friends star is clearing things up.

“This really makes me sick,” she started, while sharing a screenshot of Jamie‘s post to her own Instagram Story, calling out the narrative.

Jennifer went on, “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their fees – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

While Jennifer is not dismissing that Jamie‘s post can be taken that way, it seems she was focused on the other meaning there – calling out of friends who ghosted Jamie during his medical scare.

As the Times of Israel explains, Jamie‘s words hint at the “Jewish deicide”, which is the belief that “Jews are collectively responsible for the killing of Jesus.”

Jamie, who is a devout Baptist, has not commented on what he had posted.

Just recently, Kanye West has made antisemitic comments.