Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Celebrate Four-Year Anniversary With Sweet Tributes

It’s a very big day for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott!

On Friday (August 4), the 43-year-old New Girl actress and the 45-year-old Property Brothers star both took to Instagram to pen sweet tributes to each other to celebrate the four-year anniversary of when they first started dating.

Keep reading to find out more…

“4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful!” Zooey wrote on Instagram.

In the comments, Jonathan responded, “You make me immensely happy. Every second of every day. I love the heck out of you 🥰😘”

Over on his own Instagram, Jonathan shared a selfie with Zooey and in his tribute, he sweetly referenced her hit movie 500 Days of Summer.

“500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway? 😆 4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!! 🥰” Jonathan wrote.

In a recent interview, Zooey addressed the possibility of doing a New Girl reboot.