Top Stories
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music &amp; More!

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music & More!

Sat, 05 August 2023 at 11:30 am

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Celebrate Four-Year Anniversary With Sweet Tributes

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Celebrate Four-Year Anniversary With Sweet Tributes

It’s a very big day for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott!

On Friday (August 4), the 43-year-old New Girl actress and the 45-year-old Property Brothers star both took to Instagram to pen sweet tributes to each other to celebrate the four-year anniversary of when they first started dating.

Keep reading to find out more…

“4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful!” Zooey wrote on Instagram.

In the comments, Jonathan responded, “You make me immensely happy. Every second of every day. I love the heck out of you 🥰😘”

Over on his own Instagram, Jonathan shared a selfie with Zooey and in his tribute, he sweetly referenced her hit movie 500 Days of Summer.

“500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway? 😆 4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!! 🥰” Jonathan wrote.

In a recent interview, Zooey addressed the possibility of doing a New Girl reboot.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr