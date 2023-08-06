Top Stories
Bella Hadid Shares Candid Health Update Amid Lyme Disease Battle: 'I'll Be Back When I'm Ready'

Bella Hadid Shares Candid Health Update Amid Lyme Disease Battle: 'I'll Be Back When I'm Ready'

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Second &amp; Third L.A. Shows of Eras Tour 2023

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Second & Third L.A. Shows of Eras Tour 2023

Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Olivia Wilde Recalls First Time Meeting On-Screen Girlfriend Mischa Barton as 'The O.C.' Turns 20

Olivia Wilde Recalls First Time Meeting On-Screen Girlfriend Mischa Barton as 'The O.C.' Turns 20

Sun, 06 August 2023 at 5:46 pm

Who Is Sebastiano Pigazzi? Meet the Hunky New 'And Just Like That' Love Interest, Giuseppe!

Who Is Sebastiano Pigazzi? Meet the Hunky New 'And Just Like That' Love Interest, Giuseppe!

WARNING: POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD!

Sebastiano Pigazzi is the latest heartthrob to join the cast of And Just Like That!

The 27-year-old rising actor plays the Italian poet on the show hired by Anthony (Mario Cantone) for his bread company, Hot Fellas.

After being accidentally scouted by Charlotte in a bookstore as a potential “Hot Fella” for Anthony’s company, he way hired to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show. His skin-tight outfit caused Drew Barrymore to get distracted by his package (and no, it wasn’t a loaf of bread!), resulting in a temporary gig working for Anthony due to his huge…appearance.

However, as we discovered one episode later, Anthony and Giuseppe have a strong sexual tension. Giuseppe eventually reveals that he’s gay while kneading dough with Anthony. While Anthony initially panics and tries to fire Giuseppe so there’s no distraction in the workplace, Giuseppe later quits on the spot and pulls Anthony in for a kiss, leaving the two free to date, and us with a brand new love interest for the show.

Sebastian‘s previous credits include an appearance on The Offer, as well as four episodes of Luca Guadagnino‘s We Are Who We Are. He also played Steve in Time Is Up, and has appeared in several shorts, including 2023′s Fish Out of Water. He comes from an Italian family, but grew up in the United States.

“Everyone was extremely welcoming and generous with me. The hardest part was getting on set and making sure I did everything I could to not disappoint them,” he said in an interview about his AJLT experience.

Check out Sebastiano and Mario doing an interview together, and see photos inside…

Find out what the writers have teased is coming next on And Just Like That!
Just Jared on Facebook
sebastiano pigazzi and just like that 1
sebastiano pigazzi and just like that 2
sebastiano pigazzi and just like that 3
sebastiano pigazzi and just like that 4
sebastiano pigazzi and just like that 5
sebastiano pigazzi and just like that 6
sebastiano pigazzi and just like that 7
sebastiano pigazzi and just like that 8

Photos: Getty, Max
Posted to: And Just Like That, HBO, Mario Cantone, Sebastiano Pigazzi

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr