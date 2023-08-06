Who Is Sebastiano Pigazzi? Meet the Hunky New 'And Just Like That' Love Interest, Giuseppe!

WARNING: POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD!

Sebastiano Pigazzi is the latest heartthrob to join the cast of And Just Like That!

The 27-year-old rising actor plays the Italian poet on the show hired by Anthony (Mario Cantone) for his bread company, Hot Fellas.

After being accidentally scouted by Charlotte in a bookstore as a potential “Hot Fella” for Anthony’s company, he way hired to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show. His skin-tight outfit caused Drew Barrymore to get distracted by his package (and no, it wasn’t a loaf of bread!), resulting in a temporary gig working for Anthony due to his huge…appearance.

However, as we discovered one episode later, Anthony and Giuseppe have a strong sexual tension. Giuseppe eventually reveals that he’s gay while kneading dough with Anthony. While Anthony initially panics and tries to fire Giuseppe so there’s no distraction in the workplace, Giuseppe later quits on the spot and pulls Anthony in for a kiss, leaving the two free to date, and us with a brand new love interest for the show.

Sebastian‘s previous credits include an appearance on The Offer, as well as four episodes of Luca Guadagnino‘s We Are Who We Are. He also played Steve in Time Is Up, and has appeared in several shorts, including 2023′s Fish Out of Water. He comes from an Italian family, but grew up in the United States.

“Everyone was extremely welcoming and generous with me. The hardest part was getting on set and making sure I did everything I could to not disappoint them,” he said in an interview about his AJLT experience.

Check out Sebastiano and Mario doing an interview together, and see photos inside…

