Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 11:38 am

The Richest 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Stars Ranked by Net Worth (There's More Than a $100 Million Difference Between No. 1 & No. 2!)

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Stars Ranked by Net Worth (There's More Than a $100 Million Difference Between No. 1 & No. 2!)

Inspired by E.L. James‘ novels of the same name, the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise caused some controversy with their steamy storylines.

Centered around the dramatic romance between Dakota Johnson‘s Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan‘s Christian Grey, the series kicked off in 2015 and concluded three years later with Fifty Shades Freed.

They remain some of the top-grossing R-rated movies of all time, and they feature an appropriately talented (and wealthy) cast of actors.

We did some digging and looked at the estimated net worth of the biggest celebrities to appear in the movies and ranked them. You might be surprised when you see who comes in first place with an estimated net worth of $150 million!

Scroll through the slideshow to find out who is the richest star in 50 Shades of Grey…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 50 Shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson, Dylan Neal, E.L. James, EG, el james, Eloise Mumford, evergreen, Extended, Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan, Jennifer Ehle, Kim Basinger, Luke Grimes, Marcia Gay Harden, max martini, Movies, Net Worth, Rita Ora, Slideshow, Victor Rasuk

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr