Tristan Thompson Accused of Ignoring Eldest Son & More 'Inexcusable' Behavior by Ex Jordan Craig's Sister

Tristan Thompson is getting called out by his eldest son’s aunt.

If you didn’t know, the 32-year-old NBA player shares eldest son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.

In the new episode of The Kardashians that was released on Thursday (October 5), Kim Kardashian both praised Tristan for being a great dad to his and Khloe‘s two kids – daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 14 months.

“It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend,” Kim, 42, said in the episode.

After the episode was released, Jordan‘s older sister Kai Craig took to Instagram to slam for his “inexcusable” behavior as a father.

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy, I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” Kai started. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent to my nephew Prince.”

She continued, “The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.”

Kai then addressed Kim‘s praises about Tristan.

“@KimKardashian, I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character,” Kai wrote.

“On another note, to set the record straight, the child support rumors are INACCURATE! Tristan has not paid that child support in a very long time and has stopped paying Prince’s school tuition,” Kai accused. “Yet he’s being applauded for picking-up/dropping-off other kids at school/activities.”

Kai added, “He hasn’t even inquired where Prince goes to school now. Despite it all, my sister continues to work multiple jobs as she has since she was 16-years-old, so that Prince will never have to feel a difference.”

“But regardless, stepping up for your son is not all about money it’s about the time spent. @RealTristan13 you are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your children,” Kai concluded.

Tristan and Khloe started dating in September 2016, while Jordan was pregnant with Prince, who was born in December 2016.

Along with Prince and his two children with Khloe, Tristan also shares son Theo, 1, with Maralee Nichols.

Also in the new episode of The Kardashians, Khloe looked back at Tristan‘s “traumatic” cheating scandals.