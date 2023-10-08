Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Call Out Their Neighbors on Live TV

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are calling out their neighbors.

The Live With Kelly and Mark co-stars called out their hypocritical neighbors for making a complaint against them in 1999 during the latest episode of the show on Thursday (October 5).

The discussion came amid conversation about the rise in pickleball’s popularity in America.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s interesting, our neighbors, who, they’re fine, out on Long Island, they complained about a Halloween party back in 1999,” Mark said, via EW.

“The party was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It was a kids’ party.”

Kelly continued: “It was a kids’ party, and we got a noise complaint from our friendly neighbors.”

Mark said the reason for the neighbors’ complaint was “there was too much ‘Monster Mash’ playing.” He said the same neighbors now play pickleball during the day.

“It sounds like you’re hitting a broken ball. That’s all I hear,” Mark said. “But we have speakers by their property, and I play the ‘Monster Mash’ all day long.”

Kelly then joked: “There’s nothing like a graveyard smash in July.”
