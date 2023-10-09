Hayley Williams Reveals How She First Met Taylor Swift... & Andrea Swift Is Involved!

Taylor Swift has been friends with Paramore‘s Hayley Williams for years and she has her mom Andrea to thank!

Hayley is opening up about how she met Taylor… including how the superstar’s mom is involved.

The Paramore lead singer, who will join Taylor on the Eras Tour next summer, opened up during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We kind of both got started around the same time, and around the same age as well,” she said. “Me and Taylor met because both of us — Paramore and Taylor — were nominated for Best New Artist the same year at the GRAMMYS.”

She continued, “We were at some GRAMMY party — it was actually Timbaland’s GRAMMY party. [It was] huge. I was very nervous. But a woman came up to me and she said, ‘I’m Taylor Swift’s mom and, you know, Taylor doesn’t have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number or whatever.’”

“So Andrea, the legend that she is, she connected us,” she said.

Earlier this year, Hayley revealed a conversation she had with Taylor when they were just 19.