Mon, 09 October 2023 at 9:05 pm

Louis Tomlinson Rocks Out Onstage During 'Faith in the Future World Tour' Stop in Italy

Louis Tomlinson was every bit a modern-day rock star when he took the stage on Monday (October 9) for his Faith in the Future World Tour in Bologna, Italy.

The 31-year-old One Direction hitmaker belted out his biggest solo hits and more while performing at the concert in Unipol Arena.

Wearing a black tank top and brown pants, Louis danced around under bright red lights.

Louis kicked off the show earlier this year, and the setlist even features two songs that he released as a member of One Direction. We’ve got the setlist from his first North American show to check out.

Speaking of One Direction, the lead singer of another band recently revealed a time that they pretended to be the “What Makes You Beautiful” superstars on the red carpet.

We also looked into what each member of the band has said about a possible reunion.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Louis Tomlinson onstage at the concert in the gallery…
