Louis Tomlinson Rocks Out Onstage During 'Faith in the Future World Tour' Stop in Italy

Louis Tomlinson was every bit a modern-day rock star when he took the stage on Monday (October 9) for his Faith in the Future World Tour in Bologna, Italy.

The 31-year-old One Direction hitmaker belted out his biggest solo hits and more while performing at the concert in Unipol Arena.

Wearing a black tank top and brown pants, Louis danced around under bright red lights.

Louis kicked off the show earlier this year, and the setlist even features two songs that he released as a member of One Direction. We’ve got the setlist from his first North American show to check out.

