Peacock Unveils First Look at 'Mr. Monk's Last Case' - See the New Images!

A first look at Peacock’s Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie is finally here!

Starring Tony Shalhoub as the titular character, the newest Monk film counts Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy as new additions to the cast, and Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo as returning members.

Peacock released a series of first-look images from Mr. Monk’s Last Case on Monday (October 9) featuring Tony and others in their roles.

As for what to expect in the first movie installment of Monk, its synopsis states: “Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.”

A joint statement from creator, writer, and executive producer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman, and director and executive producer Randy Zisk reads: “We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of MONK, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. MR MONK’S LAST CASE is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising.”

Mr. Monk’s Last Case will be available to stream on Peacock on December 8.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the first-look images…