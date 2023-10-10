Top Stories
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates & Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 2:40 pm

Carey Mulligan Confirms She Welcomed Third Child Earlier This Year!

Carey Mulligan secretly welcomed her third child into the world earlier this year!

The 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actress is on the cover of Vogue‘s new issue to promote her upcoming Netflix movie Maestro.

Keep reading to find out more…

The interview was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14, 2023 and the reporter noted that Carey had given birth just six weeks before they spoke, so the baby had to have been born in May 2023 or earlier.

In the article, the writer said that Carey entered the “London coffee shop with a bemused gesture at the yellow diaper-leak stain streaked across her blouse.” She was holding her new baby in her arms and told the infant, “I’m going to change you, and then we’re going to find Mum another shirt….”

For those who don’t know, Carey has been married to Mumford & Sons artist Marcus Mumford since 2012. They are also the parents of daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.

Here are all the highlights from the Vogue interview!
Photos: Getty
