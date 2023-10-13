Kim Cattrall Dishes on Working With Kim Kardashian For SKIMS Campaign

Kim Cattrall is opening up about her new SKIMS campaign and working with Kim Kardashian!

The 67-year-old Sex and the City actress spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her time at Paris Fashion Week, her new ad campaign, and her relationship with the reality superstar.

She’s feeling pretty “freakin’ fabulous” in her self-styled looks.

Cattrall shared that she wasn’t super familiar with SKIMS before getting the offer to work with the brand.

“I came a little late to SKIMS,” she said. “I had heard about it a lot, most from my girlfriends and my team. I was wearing other sculpting garments under my wardrobe and I would always have to replace it so soon after getting it because it would lose its support.”

She continued, “Everyone kept telling me how wonderful SKIMS was, so I tried some. When they asked me to do the campaign, I just thought, wow, this is one of those moments when it just feels right because the product was right, the timing was right. I loved the photographer, Vanessa Beecroft, and it was all very relaxed; it was all women on set.”

“I got to pick what I wanted to be photographed in and I picked a black mid-thigh bodysuit, which was really comfortable,” the actress noted. “I wore a black long-sleeved dress that I loved. I knew that I would be going on the cruise so I brought all the beautiful products with me and I’ve been wearing them with just a little sweater. They’ve become staples already.”

As for her relationship with Kardashian, SKIMS’ CEO and Founder? Apparently, they don’t actually know each other.

“Of course I knew of her, and I knew that she’s done a really great job with this company,” Cattrall clarified. “One of the things that has so surprised me is how affordable this product is. I mean, she’s a very smart woman. But I’ve never met her or her mom, or any member of the family.”

“But she’s done something really terrific for women,” she emphasized. “It’s not run with an elitist attitude, which I think some people would be surprised at. This is for every woman, and that’s a powerful thing about the campaign.”

For the stunning October campaign, Cattrall was joined by Lana Condor, Nelly Furtado, and more.