Sat, 14 October 2023 at 1:57 pm

Adam Driver Joins Penelope Cruz & Shailene Woodley at NYFF 2023 Premiere of 'Ferrari'

Adam Driver is stepping out for the premiere of his new movie.

The 39-year-old actor joined co-stars Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley at the premiere of Ferrari held during the 2023 New York Film Festival on Saturday evening (October 13) at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Gabriel Leone and Sarah Gordon along with director Michael Mann.

Adam‘s wife Joanne Tucker was also at the premiere.

Earlier in the day, Adam, Penelope, Gabriel, and Michael attended a press conference to chat about the movie where Adam recalled the “terrifying” experience of driving a racecar while filming the movie.

Ferrari hits theaters on December 25 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Penelope is wearing a Chanel dress at the premiere.

Click through the gallery inside for 40+ pictures of the stars promoting the new movie…
Photos: Getty Images
