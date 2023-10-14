Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Why She & Will Smith Don't Have a Prenup Agreement

Jada Pinkett Smith is revealing more details about her and Will Smith‘s complicated marriage.

While chatting with Parade about her upcoming memoir Worthy, the 52-year-old actress opened up about why she and Will decided against a prenuptial agreement before they exchanged vows in 1997.

Jada recently revealed that they’ve been separated since 2016.

The Red Table Talk host explained to Parade, “Listen, weddings are beautiful, but they can be very romanticized.”

“I feel that was a very real moment for the two of us to look each other in the eyes, recognize that there would be tough times in this journey and to say to each other, ‘No matter what, we’re going to figure it out, and that’s why we don’t need a prenup, because I’m making a promise that divorce won’t be necessary, that we will figure this out,’” she said.

She added, “And we made that promise to each other without all of the bridal wedding beauty; it was just sitting on a log in his mother’s backyard, and going, ‘Hey.’ Having to really look at the possibility of us not being together.”

