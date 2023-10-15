Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share First PDA, Make Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameos

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

The Members of One Direction Ranked by Their Net Worth (& It's a Tight Race!)

One Direction is undeniably one of the biggest boy bands to hit the scene since the early millennium bubblegum pop explosion, and that is reflected in their net worth.

After being formed on The X Factor in 2010, the quintet took off in a big way, releasing solid gold smash hits such as “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Steal My Girl” and “Story of My Life.”

At the peak of their time together, they commanded a following comparable to the Beatles in the ’60s and newer groups like the Backstreet Boys.

The group stayed near the top of the charts for six years, releasing five albums before going on hiatus. Since then, each of the members has pursued their own solo careers and found a great deal of success. Some of them have even expanded beyond the recording studio, hitting it big in Hollywood or on other competition based reality shows.

We’re taking a look back on the members to check out what they’ve gotten up to since going solo and to see how much wealth they’ve amassed over the years.

Scroll through a ranking of the members of One Direction based on their estimated net worths…

