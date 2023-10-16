Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Put Their House on Sale Amid Divorce Battle

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are selling the home.

The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the 38-year-old former football player just listed their home for sale while in the middle of their divorce, via TMZ.

The home is located on a golf course in Milton, Georgia, and was just listed for $6 million.

It features 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a pool in the backyard, as well as a home gym, movie theater, wine cellar, bar and arcade. If Kim and Kroy get asking price, they’ll make a substantial profit, having bought it back in 2012 for $880,000.

The home was scheduled to go into foreclosure next month, so they’re seemingly attempting to get ahead of the auction by selling it themselves.

Kroy filed documents previously asking the judge to allow the sale of the home in order to help pay off the estranged couple’s various debts.

The two have been combating each other in court over allegations of everything from gambling addiction to drug use, and both dismissed their divorce petitions at one point, only for Kroy to file once again.

Kim also just responded to dating rumors involving a celebrity’s son.