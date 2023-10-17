Brandi Carlile Brings Out Star-Studded Crowd for Hollywood Bowl Show, Featuring Surprise Joni Mitchell Performance!

The hottest place to be this weekend in Los Angeles was the Brandi Carlile & Friends concert at the Hollywood Bowl!

An incredibly star-studded audience stepped out to witness Brandi and her legendary group of friends perform an intimate night of music on Saturday (October 14) in Los Angeles.

Brandi was joined on stage throughout the night by pals Joni Mitchell, Annie Lennox, Allison Russell, Wendy & Lisa, Lucius, Blake Mills, and her wife Catherine. The evening ended with the entire stage rotating to reveal everyone sitting on couches with Joni sitting on a throne in the center. They all performed three songs together to conclude the show!

The crowd went wild throughout the evening, with celebs like Harrison Ford and Tom Hanks among the VIP guests.

Head inside for a list of all the celebs in attendance…

Spotted in box seats at the show were Harrison and his wife Calista Flockhart, Tom and his wife Rita Wilson, Jon Hamm and new wife Anna Osceola, Billie Lourd with dads Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, Ellen DeGeneres, Courteney Cox, Jodie Foster, Henry Winkler, Connie Britton, Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro, Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker, June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer, and Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle.

“I will never forget @HollywoodBowl. It was the way all of us took the heaviness in our hearts and turned it into intention and a collective powerful cry for peace. It was in the way our friends showed up for us on our last show of the year… I will never understand what I did to be the luckiest girl in the world but promise I will try and make it up to everyone for as long as I’m here,” Brandi wrote on her Instagram page. “I’m gonna be one of those old ladies boring everyone to tears when I say ‘did I ever tell you about when I was in my 40’s and I played the Hollywood Bowl??’ And when everyone simultaneously yells ‘yes Grandma!!’ I will tell them again. I took the entire day yesterday to stare at my kids and let the gratitude take hold. City Of Angels has never felt more true.”

At the end of the concert, Brandi had everyone sing “Happy Birthday” to Joni ahead of her upcoming 80th birthday. Watch the video below!