Top Stories
Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, &amp; 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, & 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' &amp; 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' & 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 10:27 am

Courteney Cox Gets Candid About Being an Empty Nester, Getting Her First Tattoo With Her Daughter Coco & Her Infamous Dinner Parties

Continue Here »

Courteney Cox Gets Candid About Being an Empty Nester, Getting Her First Tattoo With Her Daughter Coco & Her Infamous Dinner Parties

Courteney Cox is opening up about her personal life.

The 59-year-old Friends star covers Marie Claire’s The Redefining Wellness Issue, which is out now.

During the conversation, Courteney opens up about starting her own brand, Homecourt, her first gig soliciting donations for a charity foundation by phone at age 13, and getting her first tattoo with her daughter Coco, actress Laura Dern, and Laura‘s children Ellery and Jaya.

Click through to find out what Courteney Cox had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Coco Arquette, Courteney Cox, Laura Dern, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr